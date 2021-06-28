Federal government buys Vancouver hotel for $9 million for Indigenous homeless

Another older, low-end hotel property in Vancouver has been snapped up for its conversion into affordable housing for Indigenous people experiencing homelessness.

Last week, the federal government announced it is spending $9 million through its Rapid Housing Initiative for the acquisition of Deluxe Hotel at 3505 Kingsway, just west of Boundary Road, in East Vancouver.

The 1958-built, two-storey building will be renovated into 24 units of supportive housing for Indigenous individuals. The site is deemed suitable as it is in close proximity to retail, on the Kingsway bus route, and within walking distance of SkyTrain’s Joyce-Collingwood Station.

This supportive housing building will be owned and operated by not-for-profit housing operator Lu’ma Native Housing Society, which will staff the building 24/7 and provide residents with daily meals, Indigenous cultural programming, and life skills opportunities.

Renovations starting soon will be complete by early 2022.

“These new homes will help Indigenous peoples experiencing homelessness in Vancouver begin their recovery journey, surrounded by the cultural supports that can make a life changing difference,” said David Eby, BC Attorney General and the provincial Minister Responsible for Housing, in a statement.

“We know that the struggle to find an affordable home can be even greater for Indigenous peoples who are overwhelmingly overrepresented among people in BC experiencing homelessness.”