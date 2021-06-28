BC could enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan as early as this week

British Columbia could enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan as early as this week.

According to the plan’s timeline, shared with the public in late May, Thursday, July 1, is the earliest date that the province could move forward into the next step. Health officials have yet to comment on the matter and have consistently stressed that the plan “will be guided by data, not dates.”

To enter Step 3, requirements include that at least 70% of BC’s adult population receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Cases must continue to be low, with hospitalizations declining.

During Friday’s COVID-19 case update, BC health officials announced 72 new test-positive cases of the virus, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,418.

There are 1,096 active cases of COVID-19 and 108 individuals currently hospitalized, 37 of whom are in intensive care. To date, 77.6% of all adults 18 or over in BC and 76.2% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

What could open if BC enters Step 3

Based on BC’s COVID-19 restart plan, the province is expected to lift the Provincial State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency.

Indoor and outdoor social gatherings can “return to normal,” such as attending family reunions or having sleepovers. The capacity for indoor and outdoor organized gatherings can also increase, although safety plans will still be required.

Additionally, nightclubs and casinos will reopen with limited capacity and safety plans, and recreational travel across Canada will be permitted, with British Columbians being able to host friends and family from out-of-province.

Health officials say they’ll provide a live update on COVID-19 cases on Monday afternoon, including BC’s latest epidemiological modelling.

The announcement will take place at 3 pm and can be streamed online.