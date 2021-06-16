BC health officials announce 113 new COVID-19 cases, four new deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 113 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,674.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 27 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 51 are in the Fraser Health region, four are in the Island Health region, 31 are in the Interior Health region, and none in the Northern Health region.

Health officials note that Wednesday’s case counts are “provisional” and may be adjusted once they’re verified.

There are 1,454 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 134 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,738 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 76.3%% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 74.6% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,165,142 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 710,847 of which are second doses.

A total of 143,449 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.