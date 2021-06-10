BC health officials announce 153 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 153 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 145,996.

In a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 21 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 73 are in the Fraser Health region, 11 are in the Island Health region, 39 are in the Interior Health region, and nine are in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,910 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 176 individuals are currently hospitalized, 49 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,729 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 74.9% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 72.8% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,823,103 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 443,562 of which are second doses.

This equates to about 325,000 immunizations every week in the last few weeks.

A total of 142,314 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.