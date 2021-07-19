BC announces 156 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 156 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 148,487.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 653 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 49 individuals are currently hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 56 cases between Friday and Saturday, 60 between Saturday and Sunday, and 40 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 63 new cases, 166 total active cases

63 new cases, 166 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 27 new cases, 246 total active cases

27 new cases, 246 total active cases Interior Health: 58 new cases, 179 total active cases

58 new cases, 179 total active cases Northern Health: Three new cases, 33 total active cases

Three new cases, 33 total active cases Island Health: Four new cases, 21 total active cases

Four new cases, 21 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, eight total active cases

There were two new COVID-19-related deaths in the past 72 hours, for a total of 1,763 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 80.9% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,896,392 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 2,447,323 of which are second doses.

146,062 people who tested positive have now recovered.