NewsCoronavirus

Getting the COVID-19 booster and flu shot together? Here's what to expect

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Oct 14 2022, 11:00 pm
Getting the COVID-19 booster and flu shot together? Here's what to expect
89stocker/Shutterstock

To prepare for what the province expects to be an intense flu season, some British Columbians have rolled up their sleeves this week to receive the influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 fall booster simultaneously.

The province has been encouraging people to receive their flu shot because it anticipates when people head inside that might mean more COVID-19 cases and an influenza surge during the colder months.

One major tool to prepare has been the merger between the COVID-19 booster shot rollout and the annual influenza vaccine campaign.

While British Columbians just started to book and receive both their shots this week, Americans have already been offered to take both shots.

Some folks in the US have shared their experiences online saying they’ve felt the side effects of receiving the shots at the same time.

Expert advice on receiving COVID-19 and flu shots

But experts say, getting the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time does not mean double the side effects.

Daily Hive asked Penny Lehoux, who is head of the Pharmacy Managed Care department at London Drugs, what people can expect when they get them on the same day.

What side effects may be felt the day people are vaccinated and possibly days later?

“Expected side effects from any vaccination can be a sore arm, mild fever, feeling tired or run down, or mild nausea. Usually, these side effects are mild and only last for one to two days following vaccination. People seem to report more of these side effects with COVID-19 vaccinations than with flu shots. The side effects can be the same, worse, or more mild than previous COVID-19 doses. Some people are fortunate to have no side effects as well.”

A full list of expected side effects and recommendations for aftercare following a COVID-19 vaccination can be found on the BCCDC site.

Are people going to have to take time off work? 

“People don’t usually need to take time off of work after these vaccinations. If people are concerned about having side effects or had bothersome side effects with a previous dose, they should try to book their vaccinations on a weekend or on a day when they have a lighter workload the next day.”

How can people prepare to take both shots?

“No special preparation is needed. Arrive to [the] appointment on time, bring [your] BC Services Card and confirmation email/text. Please wear a mask for the appointment and wear clothing (short sleeves) with easy access to both upper arms. If both shots are being given, one vaccination in each arm is preferred.”

What advice do you have for people worried about the side effects?

“For people worried about experiencing symptoms, talk to the immunizer (pharmacist, nurse, doctor) giving the vaccination. They will advise you on expected side effects and how to manage them.”

It’s been less than a full week since the province offered British Columbians to receive both shots. But, Lehoux says she has already seen more people happy with the convenience of getting both vaccines in the same appointment.

While he didn’t get his does in BC, even actor and wrestler Mr. T gave his seal of approval for getting the shots on the same day.

 

Some British Columbians critical of new booking system

Just like you would book a COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians can book their influenza vaccine through the provincial Get Vaccinated system. 

Since the new system launched, some folks in BC who don’t want the double dose say they are finding the system confusing.

On Twitter user called the booking system a “disaster.”

One doctor also chimed in saying the new system is another level of bureaucracy.

Where and how to get vaccinated

Influenza vaccines are widely available for free in pharmacies participating in the influenza campaign, health authority clinics, and some BC primary-care providers’ offices. 

Public health officials recommend flu shots for British Columbians older than six months.

Meanwhile, for the first time people older than 65 can get a free enhanced influenza vaccine this year. 

Walk-ins for influenza vaccines continue to be available in BC. 

People can also call the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book their influenza vaccine at 1-833-838-2323. 

During the 2022-23 influenza season, BC plans to distribute over 1.8 million influenza vaccine doses, including more than 660,000 doses of enhanced influenza vaccines for seniors.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Coronavirus
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.