Getting the COVID-19 booster and flu shot together? Here's what to expect

To prepare for what the province expects to be an intense flu season, some British Columbians have rolled up their sleeves this week to receive the influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 fall booster simultaneously.

The province has been encouraging people to receive their flu shot because it anticipates when people head inside that might mean more COVID-19 cases and an influenza surge during the colder months.

One major tool to prepare has been the merger between the COVID-19 booster shot rollout and the annual influenza vaccine campaign.

While British Columbians just started to book and receive both their shots this week, Americans have already been offered to take both shots.

Some folks in the US have shared their experiences online saying they’ve felt the side effects of receiving the shots at the same time.

Went hard and got the flooster (flu shot + COVID booster) yesterday and boy oh boy am I paying the price. — Kassie Epstein 🏟 (@kassieepstein) October 14, 2022

I got both together a week ago. I felt like Mr Yuk 🤢 for about 24 hours and then I was fine. — k8 ☮️ (@DrKateTracy1) October 12, 2022

i got my covid booster and my flu shot today. The trick to avoid pain is to keep your arms in motion. you know what that means pic.twitter.com/RLPRFLmYar — kay 🪩 (@AmberfaII) October 13, 2022

Getting your flu shot and your Covid shot and your period at the same time is something — Free BG 🐮 🌽 (@_muhkuh) October 11, 2022

Expert advice on receiving COVID-19 and flu shots

But experts say, getting the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines at the same time does not mean double the side effects.

Daily Hive asked Penny Lehoux, who is head of the Pharmacy Managed Care department at London Drugs, what people can expect when they get them on the same day.

What side effects may be felt the day people are vaccinated and possibly days later?

“Expected side effects from any vaccination can be a sore arm, mild fever, feeling tired or run down, or mild nausea. Usually, these side effects are mild and only last for one to two days following vaccination. People seem to report more of these side effects with COVID-19 vaccinations than with flu shots. The side effects can be the same, worse, or more mild than previous COVID-19 doses. Some people are fortunate to have no side effects as well.”

A full list of expected side effects and recommendations for aftercare following a COVID-19 vaccination can be found on the BCCDC site.

Are people going to have to take time off work?

“People don’t usually need to take time off of work after these vaccinations. If people are concerned about having side effects or had bothersome side effects with a previous dose, they should try to book their vaccinations on a weekend or on a day when they have a lighter workload the next day.”

How can people prepare to take both shots?

“No special preparation is needed. Arrive to [the] appointment on time, bring [your] BC Services Card and confirmation email/text. Please wear a mask for the appointment and wear clothing (short sleeves) with easy access to both upper arms. If both shots are being given, one vaccination in each arm is preferred.”

What advice do you have for people worried about the side effects?

“For people worried about experiencing symptoms, talk to the immunizer (pharmacist, nurse, doctor) giving the vaccination. They will advise you on expected side effects and how to manage them.”

It’s been less than a full week since the province offered British Columbians to receive both shots. But, Lehoux says she has already seen more people happy with the convenience of getting both vaccines in the same appointment.

While he didn’t get his does in BC, even actor and wrestler Mr. T gave his seal of approval for getting the shots on the same day.

I Thank GOD for another day! I just received my Annual Flu Shot and COVID-19 Moderna updated Booster, and I Feel Good! — Mr. T (@MrT) October 13, 2022

Some British Columbians critical of new booking system

Just like you would book a COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians can book their influenza vaccine through the provincial Get Vaccinated system.

Since the new system launched, some folks in BC who don’t want the double dose say they are finding the system confusing.

On Twitter user called the booking system a “disaster.”

BC Vaccine booking continues to be a disaster. So I use the 'new site' and hit 'book now' etc… No, BC, my Covid link has been used — I've not had a FLU shot this year. Do better. Now i have to annoy the call centre again… pic.twitter.com/uWUrK8FJyq — Kevin McArthur (@KevinSMcArthur) October 13, 2022

One doctor also chimed in saying the new system is another level of bureaucracy.

It absolutely baffles me that as BC announces that we must prepare for a rise of flu cases by making sure we get vaccinated, BCPH has decided to add another level of bureaucracy and is now requiring invitations for the flu shot… when such a requirement has never existed! #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/36RoTSFSa0 — Dr. Anna Wolak (@drawolak) October 11, 2022

Where and how to get vaccinated

Influenza vaccines are widely available for free in pharmacies participating in the influenza campaign, health authority clinics, and some BC primary-care providers’ offices.

Public health officials recommend flu shots for British Columbians older than six months.

Meanwhile, for the first time people older than 65 can get a free enhanced influenza vaccine this year.

Walk-ins for influenza vaccines continue to be available in BC.

People can also call the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book their influenza vaccine at 1-833-838-2323.

During the 2022-23 influenza season, BC plans to distribute over 1.8 million influenza vaccine doses, including more than 660,000 doses of enhanced influenza vaccines for seniors.