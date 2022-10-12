Get the tissues ready, fall flu season in BC is expected to be intense

British Columbians are being urged to prepare for an awful flu season expected over the colder months by getting their influenza vaccines.

Once more people gather indoors, the province said it anticipates COVID-19 cases to increase and is preparing for the possibility of an influenza surge.

The province pointed out that this flu season will be a little different than the past two years since public health restrictions implemented in the past reduced travel and socialization which resulted in low influenza rates.

BC hospitals have planned for various scenarios to prepare for the upcoming months and are ready to respond to an influx of patients requiring care for COVID-19 or influenza, the province said.

Influenza vaccines are widely available for free in pharmacies participating in the influenza campaign, health authority clinics, and some BC primary-care providers’ offices.

Public health officials recommend flu shots for British Columbians older than six months.

“People are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and influenza for the most effective protection in the fall,” the province advised.

Meanwhile, for the first time people older than 65 can get a free enhanced influenza vaccine this year.

“Enhanced influenza vaccines give seniors better protection against influenza than standard-dose vaccines. Enhanced influenza vaccines stimulate stronger immune responses, which compensate for the natural weakening of the immune system that occurs with age,” the Province says.

New flu shot booking system

This year, those who get their flu shot annually will notice accessing an appointment is very different.

One major change was announced in September when the province launched its COVID-19 fall booster program.

Starting this month, the COVID-19 booster shot rollout merged with the annual influenza vaccine campaign.

This means folks can get an influenza vaccine and a COVID-19 fall booster simultaneously.

Just like you would book a COVID-19 vaccine, British Columbians can book their influenza vaccine through the provincial Get Vaccinated system.

Over the Thanksgiving long weekend, many people under 40 years old got their fall booster invitation.

People who receive invitations are getting notifications based on if their last COVID-19 vaccine was at least six months ago.

Invitations are also distributed in priority order based on age and risk factors for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

Walk-ins for influenza vaccines continue to be available in BC.

People can also call the provincial call centre (toll-free) to book their influenza vaccine at 1 833 838-2323.

During the 2022-23 influenza season, BC plans to distribute over 1.8 million influenza vaccine doses, including more than 660,000 doses of enhanced influenza vaccines for seniors.