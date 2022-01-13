COVID-19 booster doses now available for pregnant women in BC

Effective as of January 13, pregnant women can book a COVID-19 booster vaccine appointment if it has been at least eight weeks since they received their second vaccine dose.

BC health officials have recommended that people get a booster dose six months after their second dose to ensure long-lasting protection, but they say that it’s important for pregnant people to receive their booster dose during pregnancy to “ensure optimal protection for them and their baby.”

The way the booster program works for pregnant women begins when they call the Get Vaccinated system.

According to the BC Ministry of Health, people who indicate they’re pregnant when they call the Get Vaccinated system will receive an invitation for a booster shot if it has been eight weeks or more since their second dose.

The ministry states that there are approximately 1,800 people who have already stated that they are pregnant, and those people are set to automatically receive an invitation. If you haven’t registered with Get Vaccinated, you can do so online, by phone or at a Service BC Centre.

BC health officials have stated that it is completely safe for pregnant people over the age of 16 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“All Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective, and I encourage everyone to register and receive their vaccine as soon as they are eligible. Today, this includes people who are pregnant,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a statement last year.

“We have reviewed the data here in BC and this shows pregnant people experience severe illness from COVID-19 at a rate that is similar to people who are in their 50s. By prioritizing pregnant people today, we add another layer of protection for them, their babies and their communities.”

You can learn more about the booster program here.