Catching flights and feelings: Couple gets engaged at the BC airport they first met

Nov 2 2024, 8:23 pm
People find love in the unlikeliest places, and that held true for one couple who shared their meet-cute at Prince George Airport.

The airport shared the adorable love story on Facebook, revealing that the couple just became engaged at the very spot where they first met. How sweet!

According to the airport, it all started with a low laptop battery in the YXS Departures Lounge.

couple get engaged at bc airport

A woman named Pamela was rushing to submit a report and found her way to a charging station at the airport. When she arrived, a man named Bob helped her connect her laptop.

It may sound like a seemingly normal interaction, but apparently, Bob sensed “an unspoken connection.”

He patiently waited for her to finish her work and then sparked up a conversation. They continued to speak all the way until the check-in counter, “chatting like old friends.”

They parted ways at YVR’s arrival halls, but their story didn’t end there.

Feeling as though their conservation wasn’t over, Pamela reached out to Bob on Facebook and a wholesome romance blossomed between the pair.

Their love story became even more special yesterday, as Bob proposed to Pamela in the very spot they first met in Prince George Airport. She said yes!

Who would’ve thought YXS would set the scene for such a sweet romance.

