People find love in the unlikeliest places, and that held true for one couple who shared their meet-cute at Prince George Airport.

The airport shared the adorable love story on Facebook, revealing that the couple just became engaged at the very spot where they first met. How sweet!

According to the airport, it all started with a low laptop battery in the YXS Departures Lounge.

A woman named Pamela was rushing to submit a report and found her way to a charging station at the airport. When she arrived, a man named Bob helped her connect her laptop.

It may sound like a seemingly normal interaction, but apparently, Bob sensed “an unspoken connection.”

He patiently waited for her to finish her work and then sparked up a conversation. They continued to speak all the way until the check-in counter, “chatting like old friends.”