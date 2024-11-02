"Hazardous": Portion of Vancouver seawall to close for a month

The City of Vancouver is advising local residents and visitors that a busy portion of the seawall will be closed for over a month.

The Stanley Park seawall will be closed between Third Beach and Prospect Point starting Monday, November 4, and Friday, November 6, for “removal of hazardous trees and slope safety work.”

According to the City, the waterfront path needs to close so that crews can remove dead trees impacted by the hemlock looper moth.

“Due to the risks of removing these logs on high slopes, and to ensure the safety of crews and park visitors, the seawall between Third Beach and Prospect Point will be closed for the duration of this work,” said the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation in a release.

“The parking lot at Prospect Point cafe will also be closed, while Stanley Park Drive from the Causeway off-ramp to Prospect Point picnic lot will be subject to periodic 15-minute closures.”

Between November 14 and December 7, a helicopter will periodically be used to safely remove and transport the felled wood from the cliffs above the seawall.

The looper moth experiences outbreaks on a 15-year cycle, with each outbreak typically lasting for up to two years before the insects are killed by cold winters and natural predators.

However, the current outbreak first began in 2019 on the North Shore, and due to warmer winter and spring conditions, it has continued for a fourth year. The Park Board has not used pesticides as they would impact other moths, butterflies, and insect species.

Park Board crews will also be conducting their annual efforts to stabilize and maintain the slope near Siwash Rock concurrently throughout November,

“Undertaking these necessary repairs in conjunction with this critical tree removal work will help minimize the impact to park visitors and reduce the chances of needing to close this section of the seawall at a later date,” added the Park Board.

“Crews will remove unstable material from the slopes and ensure that rock slabs are securely connected to the main rock wall to minimize the impact of additional loads on the slopes.”

Temporary detours will be in place for those looking to bike, walk or roll the seawall during the closure period.

