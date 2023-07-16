BC park evacuated after "aggressive" cougar kills pets

Visitors at a BC park had to be evacuated after a cougar attacked and killed people’s pets at a campground area, according to reports.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 14 at the Clear Creek campground in Cultus Lake Provincial Park, located 11km southwest of Chilliwack.

Officials received reports from visitors and campers about “an aggressive cougar” seen in the area.

A statement from the Conservation Officer Service (COS) reads, “On Friday morning, the COS received reports that a cougar had killed pets and displayed stalking behaviour towards people in the Clear Creek campground area.”

BC Parks shut down the campground, campers were safely evacuated, and “efforts are made to capture the cougar.”

“Cougars that display aggressive behaviour towards people and pets are not candidates for relocation or rehabilitation,” stated COS.