"Costume weaponry" concerns prompt Halloween warnings from police

Halloween is the most wonderful time of the year for lovers of all things spooky, but it will likely be one of the busiest times of the year for Lower Mainland police services.

The Vancouver Police Department, as well as regional RCMP services, have put out statements hoping the public will help ensure this weekend is a safe one for everyone taking part in the festivities.

Vancouver and Abbotsford Police, along with Richmond, Burnaby, and Surrey RCMP, have issued statements urging caution ahead of a busy Halloween weekend.

Vancouver

Extra officers are going to be deployed throughout Vancouver during this upcoming weekend, which the VPD calls one of the busiest of the year.

“We expect more 911 calls, and we’ll have extra police officers working to keep people safe and respond to the increased demand for police,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“These additional officers include a team dedicated to the Granville Entertainment District and Gastown, as well as near schools and parks.”

Granville Street, as you might recall last year, saw huge crowds flock to the streets during a rough time when it came to COVID-19 in the province.

Costume weaponry is also a concern for Vancouver Police. Police are encouraging anyone with weapons like plastic guns and hatchets, or imitation swords, to leave them at home or to make sure they’re easily identified as imitations.

Surrey

“Halloween is always busy,” a Surrey RCMP spokesperson told Daily Hive.

“We expect an increase in calls for service throughout the weekend being that Halloween falls on Sunday. We have increased resources over the weekend in anticipation.”

Like the VPD, Surrey RCMP will also allocate additional resources to keep up with the increase in calls that are expected over the weekend.

They are also reminding folks that fireworks are illegal without a permit in Surrey, and that you can face fines for setting them off.

Burnaby

Like other jurisdictions, Burnaby RCMP also have plans to have additional staff in place just in case demand calls for it.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a Burnaby RCMP spokesperson said, “as well as extra officers, Burnaby RCMP is also working closely with City of Burnaby Bylaw Enforcement Officers and staff from Parks Services.”

They’re also hoping drivers and pedestrians are extra cautious around trick-or-treaters.

Richmond

Richmond is also expecting a busy time, and Richmond RCMP will have additional officers working during Halloween.

“We will monitor Halloween closely as we have done so in the past.”

Abbotsford

Abbotsford Police receive a major increase in calls during Halloween, including a “disproportionate number of calls” related to fireworks and firecrackers.

They’re also telling residents to keep their pets indoors.