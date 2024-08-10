Do you dream of grabbing the famous $1.50 Costco hotdogs without paying for a membership? Well, as it happens, you can do just that at this Vancouver store.

The Costco location in downtown Vancouver, found on Expo Boulevard, has its food court separate from the warehouse store with all the take-home goods. This means you can go up to the window and order one of the cheap food treats without having to scan a membership card.

We tested it ourselves earlier this year and managed to get a hot dog, chicken strips and fries, poutine, ice cream sundae, and a drink for just $18.93. It was all delicious, and the fact that we didn’t need a membership card made it all the sweeter.

Unfortunately, this membership workaround only works for the food court. We also tried sneaking into the warehouse without a membership card but were promptly turned away by security.

Costco has been cracking down on membership cards, and multiple scanners have been implemented to prevent non-members from entering the stores.

The scanners aren’t the only thing about Costco memberships that are changing.

According to the company, each Costco membership fee in Canada will see an increase in price starting September 1, 2024. The current Gold Star membership will jump from $60 to $65 per year, and the higher-tier Executive Membership will increase from $120 to $130 annually.

Despite this being the first increase Costco has made in years, members were not happy with the price jump. In a piece published earlier by Daily Hive, members could be seen calling the increase “a pretty weak move on Costco’s part.”

With the crackdown on Costco memberships and price increase, will you be heading to the downtown location for a membership-free bite to eat? Let us know in the comments below.