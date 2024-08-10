City of Maple Ridge is hiring and some jobs pay up to $66 per hour

If the job market in Vancouver is getting you down, then it might be time to expand your search to Maple Ridge.

The City of Maple Ridge is hiring for tons of jobs with some seriously sweet pay. There’s something for everyone, from accounting to gardening.

Here are some of the best-paying positions currently being offered.

Job description: The Manager of Accounting will oversee the City’s accounting functions, including preparing financial reports and statements and coordinating the annual audit. Applicants must have a minimum of five years experience in a managerial role and a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designation.

Salary: $55.52 to $65.78 per hour

Apply here

Job description: The successful candidate for this job will inspect and maintain planted areas and help to enhance the City of Maple Ridge’s parks, recreation facilities, and landscapes. You must have a valid Class 5 Driver’s Licence and a Pesticide Applicator’s License.

Salary: $39.80 per hour

Apply here

Job description: The recreation programmer for the aquatics centre will be responsible for leading a wide range of aquatic programs and activities, as well as coordinating the operations of the indoor and outdoor pools. To apply, you will need to have completed a post-secondary program in Recreation or a related field.

Salary: $32.81 to $38.58 per hour

Apply here

Job description: Responsibilities of the parking officer include patrolling vehicles, issuing notices for violations of parking and traffic bylaws, and providing testimonies in court to related offences. Applicants will be required to have a criminal record search and will need a valid Class 5 Driver’s Licence.

Salary: $32.81 to $38.58 per hour

Apply here

Job description: This job will require the successful applicant to ensure plans and specifications meet building regulations under the applicable bylaws and building codes. It will also require the applicant to provide technical information and assistance to property owners, contractors, and engineers. You will preferably have four years of experience working with complex buildings.

Salary: $40.13 to 47.38 per hour

Apply here

You can find the full list of jobs here.