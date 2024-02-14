Everyone is making the same Costco joke with Canucks after Kessel

Do you know what was trending on social media after Phil Kessel landed in Vancouver?

Costco.

Yes, Costco.

Kessel was spotted at the airport, with someone snapping a photo of the three-time Stanley Cup champ and sharing it online.

Fans had lots to say about Kessel, who appears poised to make a comeback with the Vancouver Canucks.

And mixed in with the excitement, of course, were hot dog mentions. Specifically, Costco hot dogs.

Rogers Arena is famously closer to a Costco than any other NHL rink. Costco’s $1.50 hot dog stand is literally across the street.

So naturally, everyone had the same joke.

Phil Kessel would love the Costco by Rogers #Canucks — goose (@nila____) February 14, 2024

Phil Kessel is gonna sign in Vancouver because we have Costco across the arena — ਜੋਵਨ (@15xjd) February 14, 2024

if kessel signs in vancouver i'll take down a foot long costco hot dog everytime he scores — Tommy (@tommykippes2) February 14, 2024

Phil Kessel after eating his pregame hotdogs at Costco #Canucks pic.twitter.com/wIl8EVQczn — AZURE_CHIEF (@AZURE_CHIEF) February 14, 2024

There is a Costco right across the street from where the Canucks play. Kessel going to put up the numbers. pic.twitter.com/iFY9tshrKH — DeLo (@DeLo_77) February 14, 2024

Costco seeing the #Canucks sign Phil Kessel pic.twitter.com/XGAWLoPota — Justin Pooni (@justinpooni_) February 14, 2024

I'm investing every dime I have into Costco after today's news. Business is going to be booming. #Canucks #KESSEL — JRODDD101 (Bruce Boudreau Fan Club) (@JaredinLangley) February 14, 2024

Once Kessel sees that Costco is practically attached to the rink he's going to be sold #Canucks — Rutherford's Multi Year Extension 🏒 🥅🏒 (@Jhammy51) February 14, 2024

Obviously, Phil Kessel Google mapped the 800 ft walk from Rogers Arena to Costco hotdogs 🌭 — Strong Forecheck (@PucksDownLow) February 14, 2024

When a million low comedy Canadians all make the same joke at once.#kessel #costco pic.twitter.com/h3NKZzEXTC — 🆒 Chris Parry Research (@ChrisParry) February 14, 2024

So we're all meeting at the downtown Costco for a hotdog party when this becomes official, right? https://t.co/8fIzLvo7Wt — Gord Randall (@GARandall) February 14, 2024

Kessel is forever linked to the stadium snack after what Steve Simmons wrote about him in the Toronto Sun, not long after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to Pittsburgh.

“The hot dog vendor who parks daily at Front and John Streets just lost his most reliable customer,” Simmons wrote. “Almost every afternoon at 2:30 pm, often wearing a toque, Phil Kessel would wander from his neighbourhood condominium to consume his daily snack.”

Kessel responded by immediately winning back-to-back Stanley Cups as a key member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After winning his second Cup with the Pens back in 2017, Kessel celebrated with a cheeky call back to the Simmons claim, which others have since called into question.

“Hot dogs taste better out of the Cup!” Kessel wrote on Instagram.

Kessel was on the ice in Abbotsford today, skating in Canucks colours. If all goes well, it’s expected that Vancouver will sign him to a contract.

An unrestricted free agent, the 36-year-old hasn’t played a game in nearly 10 months. The Madison, Wisconsin, native is eight points shy of 1,000 in the NHL and holds the NHL’s all-time ironman streak, having played 1,064 games in a row.

Kessel let teams know last summer that he won’t be upset if his ironman streak comes to an end — trying to get ahead of the perceived problem of scratching him.