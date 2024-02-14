SportsHockeyCanucks

Everyone is making the same Costco joke with Canucks after Kessel

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Feb 14 2024, 7:46 pm
Everyone is making the same Costco joke with Canucks after Kessel
@phil_kessel_81_/Instagram

Do you know what was trending on social media after Phil Kessel landed in Vancouver?

Costco.

Yes, Costco.

Kessel was spotted at the airport, with someone snapping a photo of the three-time Stanley Cup champ and sharing it online.

Fans had lots to say about Kessel, who appears poised to make a comeback with the Vancouver Canucks.

And mixed in with the excitement, of course, were hot dog mentions. Specifically, Costco hot dogs.

Rogers Arena is famously closer to a Costco than any other NHL rink. Costco’s $1.50 hot dog stand is literally across the street.

So naturally, everyone had the same joke.

 

Kessel is forever linked to the stadium snack after what Steve Simmons wrote about him in the Toronto Sun, not long after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded him to Pittsburgh.

“The hot dog vendor who parks daily at Front and John Streets just lost his most reliable customer,” Simmons wrote. “Almost every afternoon at 2:30 pm, often wearing a toque, Phil Kessel would wander from his neighbourhood condominium to consume his daily snack.”

Kessel responded by immediately winning back-to-back Stanley Cups as a key member of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

After winning his second Cup with the Pens back in 2017, Kessel celebrated with a cheeky call back to the Simmons claim, which others have since called into question.

“Hot dogs taste better out of the Cup!” Kessel wrote on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phil Kessel (@phil_kessel_81_)

Kessel was on the ice in Abbotsford today, skating in Canucks colours. If all goes well, it’s expected that Vancouver will sign him to a contract.

An unrestricted free agent, the 36-year-old hasn’t played a game in nearly 10 months. The Madison, Wisconsin, native is eight points shy of 1,000 in the NHL and holds the NHL’s all-time ironman streak, having played 1,064 games in a row.

Kessel let teams know last summer that he won’t be upset if his ironman streak comes to an end — trying to get ahead of the perceived problem of scratching him.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop