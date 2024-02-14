SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans react to Phil Kessel's arrival in Vancouver

Feb 14 2024, 2:32 am
Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

Phil Kessel has arrived and Vancouver Canucks fans are getting excited.

The 36-year-old, who is just eight points shy of 1,000 in the NHL, landed in Vancouver this afternoon and within minutes fans were spreading the news.

The Canucks confirmed Kessel’s arrival, with GM Patrik Allvin saying that he’ll be working out in Abbotsford this week. Kessel, who hasn’t played in nearly 10 months, is a free agent. But according to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Kessel is expected to officially sign a contract with the Canucks soon.

Until then, there’s a bit of Kessel mania from fans on social media. There was also a bit of good-natured ribbing, with fans pointing out the proximity of Costco’s hot dog stand to Rogers Arena.

It had Costco trending on social media. Welcome to Vancouver, Phil.

 

