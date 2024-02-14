Canucks fans react to Phil Kessel's arrival in Vancouver

Phil Kessel has arrived and Vancouver Canucks fans are getting excited.

The 36-year-old, who is just eight points shy of 1,000 in the NHL, landed in Vancouver this afternoon and within minutes fans were spreading the news.

Kessel in Vancouver. Canucks Twitter breaks him being in Vancouver and has a picture to back it up. 🤣🤣 https://t.co/JGEovWntM1 — Taj (@taj1944) February 14, 2024

The Canucks confirmed Kessel’s arrival, with GM Patrik Allvin saying that he’ll be working out in Abbotsford this week. Kessel, who hasn’t played in nearly 10 months, is a free agent. But according to a report from David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Kessel is expected to officially sign a contract with the Canucks soon.

Until then, there’s a bit of Kessel mania from fans on social media. There was also a bit of good-natured ribbing, with fans pointing out the proximity of Costco’s hot dog stand to Rogers Arena.

It had Costco trending on social media. Welcome to Vancouver, Phil.

Obviously, Phil Kessel Google mapped the 800 ft walk from Rogers Arena to Costco hotdogs 🌭 — Strong Forecheck (@PucksDownLow) February 14, 2024

I am 100% buying a Kessel jersey if they sign him. Don't care if he's only here for like 20 games plus playoffs. https://t.co/0OBrVF5Kpd — joeyhansen604 (@joeyhansen604) February 14, 2024

I’m dead serious, I’m buying a Kessel jersey. When are we ordering @ChesterM222 ? #Canucks — Luc The Bartender 🛸 (@lcfrst2) February 14, 2024

Phil Kessel doesn't always win the Stanley Cup, but when he does its back2back https://t.co/ec9LLyAu9o pic.twitter.com/r0aaDKCzOn — Kyle (@KyleFreyasfadir) February 14, 2024

Kessel at league minimum for a depth forward isn’t all that bad. — Laws (@LawsBets) February 14, 2024

god phil kessel to the canucks is so rockstar. please make it happen. just put him on a line with jt miller and boeser and let the PDO overlords take care of the rest. that line would give up like 18 turnovers per period and end the game with 29 combined points. it’ll be magical — Mr Booth (@MrBooth07) February 14, 2024