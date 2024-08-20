No poutine here: Here's what you can buy in Costco food courts in Japan

While Costco Canada’s food court menu boasts poutine and Polish dogs, its Japanese counterpart has some unique menu items we wouldn’t mind seeing at our local stores.

Content creators Daniel and Mariam document their travels on their YouTube and TikTok channels. In one clip, they head to Costco Japan to check out what members can order after shopping.

“We’re trying every Costco food court around the world, starting with Japan,” says Daniel. “Japanese menu is loaded with what they think Americans eat: nuggets, cheeseburgers, and of course, falafel salad.”

And if you’re travelling to Japan anytime soon, don’t forget to bring your membership card.

Costco Canada’s website states, “Your membership card is valid at any Costco warehouse worldwide and is not transferable.”

Once there, according to Daniel, here are some of the goodies you can order at the food court.

Bulgogi bake

For 680 Japanese yen (C$6.33), you can order the bulgogi bake, which is an interesting choice given that bulgogi is a Korean dish. However, it appears to be the Costco Japan equivalent of the chicken bake available at Costco food courts in the US.

“It’s got a cheese-crusted exterior, and it’s stuffed with bulgogi beef,” says Daniel, adding that it’s also got bulgogi sauce.

Margherita pizza

At 380 Japanese yen (C$3.53) per slice, the Margherita pizza is a great budget-friendly snack. A whole pizza costs 1,980 Japanese yen (C$18.41).

“To balance out the sweetness, we got a Margherita pizza,” Daniel states. “It’s like they wanted a cheese pizza to look a little bit more Italian.”

Clam chowder

Aside from burgers and nuggets, Costco Japan has another American-inspired menu item: clam chowder.

You get plenty per serving at just 450 Japanese yen (C$4.20), along with oyster crackers.

“Adding to the American theme, we tried the clam chowder,” said Daniel.

They certainly don’t skimp on ingredients.

“There’s so many pieces of seafood in it,” he observes.

Hokkaido soft cream

To end their meal on a sweet note, the pair ordered the Hokkaido soft cream for 300 Japanese yen (C$2.79). Located in Japan’s northernmost prefecture, Hokkaido is known for producing 50% of Japan’s milk, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. The milk is known for its “mild, almost vanilla-like flavour.”

“Check out the Hokkaido milk and caramel soft serve swirl,” says Daniel. “You can almost taste the Mozart that the cows listen to.”

Conclusion

Overall, Daniel appeared to be pretty impressed by the variety of food in Costco Japan’s food court. However, he does have one tiny issue: the menu only offers a quarter-pound hotdog made with 100% pork.

“The quality and variety make this Costco quite competitive, but no 100% all beef hotdogs?” he asks.

Which menu item would you try? Let us know in the comments.