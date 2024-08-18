FoodFood NewsCanadaGrocery

Here's how much Costco memberships cost around the world

Irish Mae Silvestre
Aug 18 2024, 8:12 pm
Andy.LIU/Shutterstock | Elliott Cowand Jr/Shutterstock

Costco Canada announced it would increase membership fees this fall, but how much do Canadians pay compared to shoppers worldwide?

According to the company’s July sales report, the warehouse chain now operates 884 locations internationally and reported global net sales of USD 19.26 billion.

As the retailer continues to expand, we examined the cost of membership at Costco locations in different countries.

Even with the Gold Star membership set to increase to C$65 (from C$60) and the Executive membership set to go up to C$130 (from C$120) on September 1, membership fees at Costco Canada are certainly not the priciest compared to other countries.

A Costco Executive membership in the US is by far the most expensive at C$164.23 per year, while a Gold Star membership in Mexico only costs C$36.73. But even more affordable than that is the online shopping membership option for UK shoppers, at just C$26.54 annually.

Scroll on to see how other countries compare.

Canada

Icatnews/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 108

Executive: $120

Gold Star: $60

US

Elliott Cowand Jr/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 611

Executive: US$120 (C$164.23)

Gold Star: US$82 (C$82.11)

Mexico

Arlette Lopez/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 40

Executive: 1,100 Mexican pesos (C$80.82)

Gold Star: 500 Mexican pesos (C$36.73)

Iceland

Gestur Gislason/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 1

Corporate: 3,800 Icelandic króna (C$37.55)

Membership with a license to resell alcohol: 3,800 Icelandic króna (C$37.55)

Annual membership: 4,800 Icelandic króna (C$47.44)

Spain

costco

Alfonso de Tomas/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 5

Business affiliation: 25 Euros (C$37.67)

Gold Star: 30 Euros (C$45.21)

Sweden

costco

Anders Nilsson – Sthlm/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 1

Corporate: 500 Swedish krona (C$65.64)

Gold star: 500 Swedish krona (C$65.64)

Wine and spirits: 500 Swedish krona (C$65.64)

France

costco

Allard One/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 2

Privilege: 36 Euros (C$54.25)

Business: 36 Euros (C$54.25)

UK

costco

Mareks Perkons/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 29

Trade executive: £67.20 (C$118.88)

Individual executive: £74.40 (C$131.62)

Trade: £26.40 (C$46.71)

Individual: £33.60 (C$59.44)

Annual subscription (online shopping only): £15 (C$26.54)

Australia

costco

anystock/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 15

Executive: AUD$130 (C$118.43)

Gold Star: AUD$65 (C$59.22)

New Zealand

costco

Brave Behind the Lenz/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 1

Gold Star: NZ$60 (C$49.51)

Business: NZ$55 (C$45.38)

Japan

costco

Macky Albor/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 33

Executive: ¥9,900 (C$91.64)

Gold Star: ¥4,840 (C$44.89)

South Korea

costco

yllyso/Shutterstock

Business: 33,000 South Korean won (C$33.47)

Executive: 80,000 South Korean won (C$81.14)

Gold Star: 38,500 South Korean won (C$39.05)

China

costco

Tada Images/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 7

Business: US$55 (C$75.30)

Gold Star: US$55 (C$75.30)

Taiwan

costco

leungchopan/Shutterstock

Number of locations: 14

Gold Star: 1,350 New Taiwan dollars (C$57.42)

Executive: 3,000 New Taiwan dollars (C$127.59)

Business: 1,150 New Taiwan dollars (C$48.91)

