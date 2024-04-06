We spent $20 at Costco's food court and got a TON of food

In our journey to find the cheapest places to eat in Vancouver, we turned to the good old-fashioned Costco food court at the company’s downtown location.

With only $20 on us, we got four different meals that were seriously delicious. You get a bang for your buck, too. Each meal was huge, and we struggled to finish the food between two people.

First, we had to take advantage of the classic hot dog and soda combo for just $1.50. After slapping on some mustard and ketchup, we enjoyed the juicy hot dog bursting with flavour.

We then got the chicken and fries combo for $6.99, and the portion was massive. The chicken was perfectly crispy and tasted incredible with the honey mustard dip on the side.

Because a hot dog, chicken, and fries combo clearly wasn’t enough, we ordered a cheeky side of poutine as well. Well, we thought it would be a side. The poutine could feed four people alone; it was that big. The best part, it only costs 5.99.

To finish our deluxe Costco meal, we grabbed one of the ice cream sundaes to share for only 3.49. We got the swirl mix of vanilla and chocolate and topped it off with raspberry sauce. It was perfectly creamy and sweet — so delicious.

Our grand total for all that food (plus tax) was just $18.93. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than that.