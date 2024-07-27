Costco is set to increase its fees on September 1, so if you’re a Costco member, we want to hear from you.

According to the company, Costco Canada averages $25 billion in annual sales and has 10 million members nationwide.

Members have two options: the Gold Star membership, which costs $60 a year, or the Executive membership, which costs $120 a year. However, starting September 1, those fees are set to go up to $65 and $130, respectively. (If you’re not a member, now might be the best time to sign up since the company is offering a deal.)

While a Gold Star membership gets you two membership cards and access to Costco’s online store and locations worldwide, the Executive membership gets you much more at twice the cost. In addition to the same benefits as a Gold Star membership, additional perks include a 2% reward on most purchases, exclusive offers and discounts.

So, we wanted to ask you which Costco membership you think is worth it. Please share your thoughts in the survey below or email your responses to [email protected]. Your answers could be featured in an upcoming story.

