The best deals to check out during Costco Canada's five-day Black Friday sale

Prepare for some amazing savings… in bulk!

Costco Canada shared a sneak peek of the incredible discounts shoppers will be getting during its five-day Black Friday bonanza.

Some products have already been marked down since November 14, but most of the massive savings kick off on November 24.

Customers will be able to save big on electronics, appliances, furniture, jewellery, and more.

The big box retailer is offering these savings both online and in-store.

Here are the best deals to check out during Costo Canada’s five-day Black Friday sale.

Electronics

LG 42″ Class – OLED C2 Series

On sale for $899 with a protection plan bundle included.

GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera Bundle

Get $110 off this GoPro bundle in-store and online starting November 20.

Xbox Series S Bundle

On sale for $239 starting November 17.

Appliances

LG Slide-In Gas Range with ProBake Convection

Get $450 off this LG stovetop and oven until November 30.

Samsung Bespoke Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Save between $1,100 and $1,300 on this washer-dryer unit until November 28.

LG Top Control Smart Wi-Fi Enabled Dishwasher with QuadWash

Save up to $500 off this dishwasher until November 30.

Home

Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone Air Fryer

Get $50 off this air fryer starting November 24.

Brantley Nine-Piece Dining Set

Get $400 off on this dining set starting November 24.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Get $150 off this Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner starting November 21.