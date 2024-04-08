CosMc's: McDonald's beverage-led concept opens new location

CosMc’s, McDonald’s new beverage-led concept, is rapidly expanding across the US with a brand-new location opening.

The beverage-led concept, with over 40 customizable drinks, has just opened its third location, this time tackling Arlington, Texas.

Named after the iconic space create, which stems back to McDonaldland in the ’80s and ’90s, CosMc’s is bringing galactic sips to 300 E Abram Street, Suite 150, Arlington, Texas.

The menu offers a huge range of drinks such as its Signature Galactic Boosts, Iced Teas and Lemonades, Slushes & Frappés, and Brews.

The futuristic set-up aims to provide guests with a seamless digital and drive-thru experience via “dynamic menu boards and cashless payment devices.”

The high-tech ordering system also allows guests to customize their beverages. Sips can be amped up with caffeine or Vitamin C boosts, syrups and drizzles, dried fruit, and even popping boba.

The intriguing menu includes everything from the Sour Cherry Energy Burst, Berry Hibiscus Sour-ade, and Melon Herb Chiller to the Churro Frappé, Turmeric Spice Latte, and Smore’s Cold Brew.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CosMc’s (@cosmcs)

While beverages are the main event, CosMc’s also offers Spicy Queso Sandwiches, Pretzel Bites and a host of dishes from the McDonald’s universe, including McMuffins and McFlurries.

In addition to Arlington, CosMc’s has opened two other US locations in Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.

There’s still no word on a Canadian expansion, but we’ll be keeping an eye out to see if CosMc’s lands north of the border.

With files from Hanna McLean