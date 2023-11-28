It looks like any rumours of Patrick Kane joining the Toronto Maple Leafs can finally be put to rest.

According to a report from insider Chris Johnston, the veteran winger, who started the ongoing campaign without a team, has inked a one-year deal with the Detroit Red Wings.

BREAKING: Patrick Kane has decided to join the Detroit Red Wings as he returns to the NHL following offseason hip surgery, per sources. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 28, 2023

Elliotte Friedman later reported that Kane’s annual salary is $2.75 million.

Sounds like Kane deal is one year at $2.75M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 28, 2023

Kane, 35, underwent hip resurfacing surgery on June 1, leading to a delayed signing. His recovery timeline of four to six months didn’t deter the Red Wings, who were convinced of his readiness to contribute.

Other teams involved in talks with Kane included the Leafs, who recently met with him over Zoom, the Buffalo Sabres, and the Florida Panthers.

With an impressive career that includes three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks and various individual awards, Kane will likely be a welcome addition to the Red Wings. Last season, he scored 21 goals and 57 points in 73 games split between the Blackhawks and the Rangers. In the playoffs with the Rangers, he contributed one goal and six points in seven games.

Drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007, Kane has amassed 451 goals and 1,237 points in 1,180 career games. As he joins the Red Wings, his third Original Six franchise, he’s set to surpass 1,200 career games.