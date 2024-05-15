RCMP release video of man spitting on employee at Coquitlam McDonald's

Coquitlam RCMP is investigating an incident in which a McDonald’s employee was spat on through a drive-thru window.

On Wednesday, May 1, Coquitlam RCMP frontline officers responded to a report of an assault in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s located at 2725 Barnet Highway.

According to the RCMP, the suspect in question was trying to order food while driving an electric scooter through the drive-thru.

When he was told that he could not order food on his scooter, he spat at the employee through the window.

RCMP have released a video of the incident:

Police have also released a brief description of the suspect. He is described as a 30 to 40-year-old man with a short dark beard and a slim build.

At the time of the incident, he wore a light grey bike helmet, a dark jacket with two white lines down the shoulder and arms, a light blue shirt, dark pants, and a dark backpack.

Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins said that the RCMP takes reports of workplace violence very seriously.

“We are asking anyone who may recognize this man to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to quote file number 2024-10907.