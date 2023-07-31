A mother is not loving it after claiming that the chicken nuggets she purchased from a McDonald’s in Coquitlam were uncooked.

Daily Hive received an email from a frustrated customer who said her son got quite sick after consuming some of the allegedly uncooked chicken nuggets.

Leah Ruiu purchased the nuggets from the Coquitlam McDonald’s on Barnett Highway after 7:30 on July 27.

She said her son ate three whole chicken nuggets before they made the startling discovery that they were uncooked.

“We had to give him something else to eat while we waited anxiously to see if he was food poisoned. He didn’t sleep that night cause his stomach was too sore, and he felt ill the whole next day, refusing to eat.”

A few hours after consuming the nuggets, Ruiu returned to the McDonald’s location.

“They told me, ‘It happens when they overload the deep fryer.'”

After hearing Ruiu’s complaint, the location offered to give her new nuggets.

“I told them I wanted a refund, and they refused and told me they could put my name in a book so I could come in and get nuggets in the future.”

Ruiu was not happy with the result.

“I am appalled that they’re feeding the public raw chicken and then not caring about my son’s health or willing to refund my money.”

Afterwards, she claims staff discarded the nuggets into the garbage.

She added that she contacted the Fraser Health Authority.

We’ve contacted McDonald’s for comment and got a response from the local franchisee, Peter Vantongeren.

“As a local business owner, the safety and well-being of my employees and guests is my absolute priority. I take pride in serving my guests using the best and safest ingredients. We are actively investigating and will take the appropriate next steps. We are working directly with the guest,” Vantongeren said.