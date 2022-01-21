"She started crying": Surrey man wins his wife $1 million

Eric Emery and his wife have a running gag, and every Monday, she asks him, “did you make me a millionaire?” For once, Emery could finally answer yes.

Emery, a Surrey resident, purchased the winning ticket from a 7-Eleven, claiming the Lotto 6/49 Christmas Day draw.

“I knew she would ask me again when I got home and… I told her that I won a million dollars.”

At first, Emery’s wife didn’t believe him. According to BCLC, she even told him to stop joking around.

“When she realized I was serious, she started crying,” Emery said.

The winning ticket was purchased from the 7-Eleven on 200th Street in Langley, and he later checked it at a Shoppers Drug Mart nearby.

“My first thought was, ‘Is this an error?’ I saw the one and a bunch of zeros and thought maybe it was a binary-error code.”

It was no error, and Emery plans to celebrate with his family by going out for a meal, and then planning a vacation once they all feel safe enough to travel.