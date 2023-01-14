News

Community supports drag story time at Metro Vancouver library amidst protests (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 14 2023, 11:06 pm
Community supports drag story time at Metro Vancouver library amidst protests (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

A large, vocal group of supporters far outnumbered the handful of demonstrators who turned up at a library in Metro Vancouver to protest a Drag event.

On Saturday, January 14, Drag Queen Story Time at the Coquitlam Library went ahead as planned despite protests, and the community came out to support its LGBTQ+ members.

Ahead of the protests, the community was already planning to come out and support. “Coquitlam Public Library is hosting a Drag Queen Story Time, and the usual transphobic people plan to protest it,” wrote the Community Over Convoys group.

“Come out and let them know the community doesn’t think this is ok. The Dehumanization of Trans people and Drag Queens needs to stop now,” they wrote.

Counterprotestors in support of the event started gathering as early as 10 am on Saturday morning. By some counts, there were more than 500 people in attendance, vastly outnumbering the perhaps 30 or so protestors. Police have not provided official crowd estimates.

“It’s so surprising to me to see the volume of protestors,” wrote one Twitter user whose family was at the event. “My kids want to go to story time, not an altercation.”

Drag performer The Unstoppable Conni Smudge was able to go ahead with her event, and addressed the crowd who came to support.

Daily Hive has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and the Coquitlam Library to learn more and will update this story.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.