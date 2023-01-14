A large, vocal group of supporters far outnumbered the handful of demonstrators who turned up at a library in Metro Vancouver to protest a Drag event.

On Saturday, January 14, Drag Queen Story Time at the Coquitlam Library went ahead as planned despite protests, and the community came out to support its LGBTQ+ members.

This morning VWA members joined their community in saying that transphobes and fascists are not welcome here! Drag Queen Story Time at the Coquitlam Library went ahead and love won over hate. pic.twitter.com/AMu1spxNDL — Vancouver Workers Assembly (@JoinVWA) January 14, 2023

Ahead of the protests, the community was already planning to come out and support. “Coquitlam Public Library is hosting a Drag Queen Story Time, and the usual transphobic people plan to protest it,” wrote the Community Over Convoys group.

“Come out and let them know the community doesn’t think this is ok. The Dehumanization of Trans people and Drag Queens needs to stop now,” they wrote.

Counterprotestors in support of the event started gathering as early as 10 am on Saturday morning. By some counts, there were more than 500 people in attendance, vastly outnumbering the perhaps 30 or so protestors. Police have not provided official crowd estimates.

Love to see the counter-protestors turning up to drown out the hate at #coquitlam library drag story time! Fight the hatemongers! pic.twitter.com/kSlfBdBOuO — AJ R (@alexjpralph) January 14, 2023

Outside Coquitlam library for drag queen story time. Counter protesters VASTLY outnumber the haters! Love it!! pic.twitter.com/FfrgeVU13X — Matt (@Not5id) January 14, 2023

My family is at the Coquitlam Library today for Drag Queen Story Time and it's so surprising to me to see the volume of protestors – thankfully though there is a large volume of people there to buffer said protestors. My kids want to go to story time, not an altercation. — Sean McQuillan (@luckysean) January 14, 2023

“It’s so surprising to me to see the volume of protestors,” wrote one Twitter user whose family was at the event. “My kids want to go to story time, not an altercation.”

Drag performer The Unstoppable Conni Smudge was able to go ahead with her event, and addressed the crowd who came to support.

"Love wins!" Connie Smudge greets supporters at a successful Drag Queen Story time at Coquitlam Library. 500 people danced and chased away two dozen bigots draped in Canadian flags. The RCMP were there protecting the bigots from all the dancing. #transrightsarehumanrights #pride pic.twitter.com/HI4U7QQSHB — socialist.ca (@socialist_ca) January 14, 2023

