Vacationing without Fido? Send them on a dogs-only island getaway

Planning a trip without your furry best friend this year? While you’re packing your bags, your dog could be packing their bones on their way to having an even better vacation than you.

There’s a Bowen Island Dog Ranch where pups can have a summer camp-like experience, and it’s so wholesome.

They even have a shuttle to pick pups up and bring them for the adventure of their lifetimes as they explore forest trails and play with other vacationing dogs.

Karen Munro, the Owner and Managing Director of Bowen Island Dog Ranch, said she built the pups-only retreat because she couldn’t find anywhere to provide an outdoor environment for her dogs near Vancouver.

“This is the kind of travel dogs love,” said Munro. “… where a dog can be a dog, free to explore, play and be loved.”

Would you send your dog on a vacation while you’re out of town?