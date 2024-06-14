Cool airmass coming to parts of BC this weekend

We can’t believe we are seeing what we are seeing, but Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for June… for snow.

Okay, don’t panic; it’s not for Metro Vancouver. The statement is for the mountain passes in the BC Interior which could see the potential for flurries on Saturday and Sunday.

“An upper low will bring a cool airmass to the BC Interior this weekend. The colder air along with occasionally heavy precipitation means the mountain passes can expect some snow through the weekend,” ECCC wrote on Friday.

That means if you are taking the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, the Okanagan Connector, Allison Pass, the Kootenay Pass, or Rogers Pass, you might want to ensure you are prepared to drive in some snowy conditions.

Winter tires are no longer mandatory on these routes this time of year.

For the latest on driving conditions, visit the Ministry of Transportation’s Drive BC website or Canada’s weather forecast service.

If you’re heading as far as Alberta, there is also another weather statement for the Banff area for some late-spring flurries.

Snow way! (We’re sorry, we had to.)

Staying around town? Don’t worry, there are lots of things to do instead of driving through the snow. Check out our full events coverage here.