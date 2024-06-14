NewsWeather

Snow is on the way for parts of the Alberta Rockies this weekend

Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Jun 14 2024, 10:23 pm
Snow is on the way for parts of the Alberta Rockies this weekend
Dzintars A/Shutterstock

Apparently, not everywhere in Alberta got the memo that summer is officially kicking off next week since snow is on the way for parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released a special weather statement on Friday warning that snow is coming for Banff National Park.

According to the ECCC, precipitation will begin Saturday evening and continue until Sunday, the end of the weekend.

“Rain is expected at valley bottom while higher elevations will likely see accumulating snow. The snow will be heavy and wet, so amounts will vary widely, but 5 to 15 cm are possible by Sunday night,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, other parts of the province are experiencing severe thunderstorm warnings today with some areas even under at risk of tornado activity.

