NewsPoliticsCanadaFederal Election 2021

Conservatives delete 'Willy Wonka' ad from Twitter after copyright complaint

The Canadian Press
The Canadian Press
|
Aug 17 2021, 12:24 pm
Conservatives delete 'Willy Wonka' ad from Twitter after copyright complaint
@ErinOToole/Twitter

The Conservative party has deleted an ad mocking Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau from Twitter after a copyright infringement claim was made against it.

The ad, which was released on Friday, depicted Trudeau’s face pasted on top of an image of a bratty character from classic children’s film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

A Twitter Canada spokesperson says the social media company responds to “valid copyright complaints” sent on behalf of the copyright owner.

A database of Digital Millennium Copyright Act notices shows that a claim was made against the Conservative party tweet on Saturday.

Conservative Wonka

A screenshot of the video before it was taken down. (CPC/Twitter)

The tweet has since been deleted.

The ad was roundly condemned by sitting Conservative MPs and others as juvenile and ill-suited to a high-stakes event such as a federal election.

The Conservative party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Canadian PressThe Canadian Press
+ News
+ Politics
+ Canada
+ Federal Election 2021
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT