The Conservative Party of Canada has officially named its new leader – Pierre Poilievre.

Erin O’Toole, the previous leader, was ousted earlier in the year. As the CPC picked its new leader, Poilievre won on the first ballot, and his leadership was announced in Ottawa by the Tories on Saturday, September 10.

Poilievre is a Member of Parliament for Carleton. Now, he’s a candidate for Prime Minister of Canada and leader of the opposition. Still, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is still set to hold the office until 2025.

After he was named leader, Poilievre delivered remarks. “Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less with a new government that puts you first – your paycheck, your retirement, your home, your country,” he said.

“By tackling Liberal inflation, we’ll put you back in control of your life and your money,” he said. You can learn about his policies on his blog.