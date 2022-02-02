Erin O'Toole ousted as leader of Conservative Party of Canada

Erin O’Toole, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), has lost his title after being voted out by his own caucus members.

Reports suggest 73 members of parliament from the CPC voted against him, and 45 voted to keep him.

“I twice supported Erin O’ Toole’s campaign to be elected Conservative party leader,” CPC Edmonton MP Kerry Diotte tweeted earlier on Wednesday. “But the ongoing turmoil about his leadership is a distraction. I hope he’ll do the honourable thing and resign as leader.”

I twice supported Erin O’ Toole’s campaign to be elected Conservative party leader. But the ongoing turmoil about his leadership is a distraction. I hope he’ll do the honourable thing and resign as leader. More thoughts on my Facebook #Erinotoole #cdnpoli #canpoli #cpc #yeg — KerryDiotte (@KerryDiotte) February 2, 2022



Daily Hive has reached out to the CPC for more information.

More to come…