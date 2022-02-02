NewsCanada

Erin O'Toole ousted as leader of Conservative Party of Canada

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
Feb 2 2022, 6:10 pm
Erin O'Toole ousted as leader of Conservative Party of Canada
meandering images/Shutterstock

Erin O’Toole, the leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), has lost his title after being voted out by his own caucus members.

Reports suggest 73 members of parliament from the CPC voted against him, and 45 voted to keep him.

“I twice supported Erin O’ Toole’s campaign to be elected Conservative party leader,” CPC Edmonton MP Kerry Diotte tweeted earlier on Wednesday. “But the ongoing turmoil about his leadership is a distraction. I hope he’ll do the honourable thing and resign as leader.”


Daily Hive has reached out to the CPC for more information.

More to come…

SUBSCRIBE TO THE DAILY HIVE NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT