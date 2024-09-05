Conor McGregor hints at making presidential run in Ireland

Conor McGregor is no longer just chasing UFC titles. He’s now hinting at joining the fight for Ireland’s highest political office.

On Thursday, the 36-year-old MMA superstar took to social media to tease a possible run for the Irish presidency in 2025, vowing to bring major political reform if elected.

“As President, I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it,” McGregor wrote, referring to Ireland’s parliament, at the beginning of a lengthy X post.

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

The martial artist and businessman described his potential approach to politics, promising to confront what he described as “thieves of the working man” and “destructors of small businesses.”

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end,” McGregor continued. “Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek.”

No stranger to making bold statements, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion concluded his message by claiming he is the “only logical choice” for Ireland’s upcoming general election.

“This would be my power as President. I know very well. Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland,” the Dublin native wrote. “It is me. I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…”

Beyond his accolades in the octagon, McGregor has expanded his influence through business ventures, endorsements, and film roles, amassing over 47 million Instagram followers.

With an estimated net worth of $200 million, he topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes in 2021.