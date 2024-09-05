At long last, the NFL season is finally here.

Kicking off tonight in a matchup between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, the world’s most popular football league is back again for another year.

With the help of season-long projected win over/under odds from FanDuel, we’ve compiled a projected standings table to help you figure out which teams are likely to make the postseason this year.

Each conference and each division has been sorted in order of the teams’ over/under line on FanDuel, with four division winners and seven teams overall from each conference making the 14-team postseason.

Here’s how oddsmakers see things shaking out:

Projected NFL standings, NFC

NFL playoff teams, NFC

San Francisco 49ers* 11.5 Detroit Lions* 10.5 Philadelphia Eagles* 10.5 Atlanta Falcons* 9.5 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 Green Bay Packers 9.5 Chicago Bears 8.5

*division winner

Non-playoff teams, NFC

Los Angeles Rams 8.5 Arizona Cardinals 7.5 Minnesota Vikings 7.5 New Orleans Saints 7.5 Seattle Seahawks 7.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5 New York Giants 6.5 Washington Commanders 6.5 Carolina Panthers 5.5

We’re using the nonscientific tiebreaker of alphabetical order, if you’re curious why things shake out as they do. So while five NFC teams are starting the season with a 7.5 over-under win total, that might not exactly be how the standings finish.

NFC East

Philadelphia Eagles 10.5 Dallas Cowboys 9.5 New York Giants 6.5 Washington Commanders 6.5

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers 11.5 Los Angeles Rams 8.5 Arizona Cardinals 7.5 Seattle Seahawks 7.5

NFC North

Detroit Lions 10.5 Green Bay Packers 9.5 Chicago Bears 8.5 Minnesota Vikings 7.5

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons 9.5 New Orleans Saints 7.5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7.5 Carolina Panthers 5.5

Projected NFL standings, AFC

NFL playoff teams, AFC

Kansas City Chiefs* 11.5 Baltimore Ravens* 10.5 Buffalo Bills* 10.5 Cincinnati Bengals 10.5 Houston Texans *9.5 Miami Dolphins 9.5 New York Jets 9.5

*division winner

Non-playoff teams, AFC

Cleveland Browns 8.5 Indianapolis Colts 8.5 Jacksonville Jaguars 8.5 Los Angeles Chargers 8.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5 Las Vegas Raiders 6.5 Tennessee Titans 6.5 Denver Broncos 5.5 New England Patriots 4.5

While 7.5 seemed like the number of choice in the NFC, it’s 8.5 projected wins for five teams in the AFC. And again, the tiebreaker used here (but not in the NFL itself) is alphabetical order, so our deepest apologies to any Pittsburgh Steelers fans who might be fighting with Cleveland Browns fans over the rankings.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills 10.5 Miami Dolphins 9.5 New York Jets 9.5 New England Patriots 4.5

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs 11.5 Los Angeles Chargers 8.5 Las Vegas Raiders 6.5 Denver Broncos 5.5

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens 10.5 Cincinnati Bengals 10.5 Cleveland Browns 8.5 Pittsburgh Steelers 8.5

AFC South

Houston Texans 9.5 Indianapolis Colts 8.5 Jacksonville Jaguars 8.5 Tennessee Titans 6.5