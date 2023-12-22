Connor McDavid sports Pride Tape during Oilers warmups

Connor McDavid used Pride Tape on his stick during warmups for the Edmonton Oilers as they prepared to take on the New Jersey Devils tonight.

The Devils are hosting their Pride Night during this game. Some of the unique features planned for the night include special jerseys and in-game features. Unfortunately, the Devils will not be able to wear the jerseys, designed by Kathryn Kennedy, during warmups due to the NHL’s new rule made prior to this season.

However, the Devils players did wear their Pride Night jerseys during their entrance into the stadium.

The NHL also banned any player from using Pride Tape near the start of this season. However, the league reversed the nonsensical rule after defenceman Travis Dermott refused to adhere to the decision and used Pride Tape anyways.

When the original Pride Tape ban was announced by the league, McDavid was outspoken against the decision.

“I’ve enjoyed all the nights we’ve celebrated here in Edmonton, it’s something I’ve always enjoyed,” said the Oilers centre at the time. “I’ve expressed disappointment in not being able to wear the various jerseys or tapes, whether that be Pride Tape, pink tape, or anything.”

Count Oilers' star Connor McDavid among those disappointed with the NHL's decision to scrap pride tape from pre-game events. #yeg #yyc pic.twitter.com/QmRcMqRzrX — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 10, 2023

McDavid was also outspoken when the NHL made the decision to ban specialty jerseys, including those worn on Pride Night.

“I certainly can’t speak for every organization. I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride Tape,” McDavid said at the time when the NHL decided to ban Pride Night jerseys in warmups. “I know in Edmonton, in our dressing room, we strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes Pride nights and stuff like that. Of course, it’s disappointing to see. With that being said, that’s certainly way above my decision. It’s not my call, but it’s disappointing to see… Everyone has their beliefs. I can’t speak on those. All I can speak for is myself and us in Edmonton, and I know we strongly support those types of nights.”