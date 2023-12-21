Bedard and fellow first overall pick Wembanyama make for hilarious photo

People of very different shapes and sizes can find a place in sports, as evidenced by the latest photo shoot with Connor Bedard and Victor Wembanyama. The two first overall selections, Bedard in the NHL and Wembanyama in the NBA, recently got together for a media shoot and the result is quite funny.

Bedard barely reaches Wembanyama’s midsection as the basketball player towers above. For the record, Bedard is officially listed at 5-foot-10, while Wembanyama is listed at 7-foot-4.

While Bedard isn’t the biggest NHL player, seeing these two side-by-side really gives some perspective to Wembanyama’s height.

Both of these players entered their respective leagues with huge expectations placed upon their shoulders. While it’s still early, they’ve done as well as anyone could’ve asked for.

So far this season, Bedard leads all NHL rookies with 28 points, nine more than the second-place player, and 12 goals. In the NBA, Wembanyama leads all rookies with 19 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and three blocks per game.

More parallels can be drawn between the two players. Despite both of them having great rookie seasons so far, their teams are both struggling. The Chicago Blackhawks are tied for last in the NHL with just 21 points through 31 games. In the NBA, the San Antonio Spurs are tied for second-last with a 4-20 record.

Wembanyama, who was born in France, picked up a hockey stick during the photo shoot. The tallest player in NHL history is Zdeno Chara, who stood at 6-foot-9. The height difference between Wembanyama and Chara is equivalent to the difference between Bedard and large NHL defenceman Brent Burns.

Connor Bedard x Victor Wembanyama No. 1s meet and greet. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/kFKgGD7UXy — NHL (@NHL) December 21, 2023