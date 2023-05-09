No lottery luck: Canucks won't get to draft Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard is not going to be a Vancouver Canuck. Instead, the best hockey prospect to come around since Connor McDavid will be headed to Chicago, as the Blackhawks won the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

The Canucks didn’t have any luck, but they didn’t drop in the order either. They’ll select 11th overall, which was the most likely outcome (79.9%).

Vancouver had the 11th-best odds heading into the draft lottery, with just a 3% chance to win the first overall pick, and 3.3% odds to get the second overall pick.

The Blackhawks had the third-best odds (11.5%) at winning the first overall pick. The Anaheim Ducks had the best odds (25.5%) at getting Bedard, but instead won the second overall selection.

The only other team that moved down in order is the Columbus Blue Jackets, dropping from second to third.

The Canucks have never won a draft lottery, nor have they ever selected first overall in the draft during the franchise’s 53-year history. Chicago last picked first overall in 2007, when they grabbed Patrick Kane.

Bedard, a native of North Vancouver, grew up as a Canucks fan. The 17-year-old phenom had 143 points in 57 games for the Regina Pats of the WHL this past season. Bedard dazzled at the World Juniors too, scoring a whopping 23 points in just seven games, leading Canada to a gold medal.

The 2023 NHL Draft will take place June 28-29 at Bridgestone Arena, the home of the Nashville Predators.

2023 NHL draft lottery results