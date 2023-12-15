The Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver is the only Canadian hotel that has been added to one of the highest rankings in the world.

The hotel, also known as “The Castle in the City,” took to its Instagram to announce that it was named in Condé Nast Traveler Magazine’s coveted Gold List.

“As the only Canadian hotel to receive this prestigious mention, we are incredibly honoured to be recognized among some of the finest hotels in the world,” the Fairmont wrote in an Instagram post.

The ranking is part of the outlets’ Gold List 2024, where editors compare their experiences to find the best places in the world to stay.

CN Traveler describes the “Castle in the Sky” as an “ideal location for the intrepid businessperson who wants to explore downtown once the laptop is shut for the day.”

“Rooms with dark cherrywood furniture and a palette of greens, blues, and sand are soothing — and even the bathroom had a window with a beautiful view that looks onto the North Shore Mountains, Stanley Park, or the skyline.”

The Gold List 2024 is a highly coveted recognition by Condé Nast Traveller, which showcases the best hotels, resorts, cruise ships, and destinations in the world.

This annual curated list features a collection of 75 hotels and resorts from around the world that offer exceptional travel experiences.

The Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver says it “looks forward to welcoming guests to the iconic property as it continues to turn moments into memories in the upcoming year and beyond.”

To stay at this all-inclusive waterfront hotel, bookings start from $275 per night for two guests.