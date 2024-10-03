Concord Pacific Racing and Team Canada ready for Women's America's Cup

Team Canada is hitting the sailing waters under the banner of Concord Pacific Racing at the inaugural Puig Women’s America’s Cup this weekend.

The historic event takes place in Barcelona from October 5 to 13, with a fleet of 12 teams racing to qualify for the Match Race Final.

Isabella Bertold, veteran Vancouver sailor, two-time World Cup medallist, and Concord Pacific Racing Women’s Team captain, also helped launch the “It’s Time” campaign to champion women’s sport and rally support in advance of the Puig Women’s America’s Cup.

“It’s about time women were on this stage,” said Isabella Bertold, principal of Concord Pacific Racing, in a release. “This campaign is about more than racing. It’s about shining a spotlight on the incredible female athletes in our team and providing young girls with role models.

“If you can see it, you can be it, and we want to show aspiring female athletes that they too can compete at the highest level.”

The Concord Pacific Racing Women’s team will race in the state-of-the-art AC40 boat, which uses the latest foil and sail technology to reach speeds of up to 100 km/h.

“It’s Time” was inspired by a 2023 Canadian Women & Sport report that shows that two in three Canadians are fans of women’s sports who demand increased representation and visibility

The report also spotlights that younger audiences, Gen Z and millennials in particular, are behind this demand, with 85% of fans watching women’s sports on TV or online.

Team Canada’s corporate partners Concord Green Energy, RBC, Telus, and Dilawri are working to amplify the “It’s Time” campaign and drive awareness.

“We want to congratulate Emirates Team New Zealand and their CEO Grant Dalton for their leadership in bringing this historic moment together. It’s long overdue,” said Terry Hui, president and CEO of Concord Pacific Developments, in a statement.

“Beyond the competition, this moment goes further by breaking down barriers and opening up career paths that, until now, have been almost exclusively available to men. The opportunities for women in sailing, and sport more broadly, are expanding, and this is just the beginning. We’re proud to be supporting Concord Pacific Racing and shining a spotlight on the incredible talent of these female athletes.”

Racing on the water is a big part of Hui’s life. Since day one, Concord Pacific has partnered with Dragon Boat BC as the founding and now title sponsor of the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival, which takes place every summer in Vancouver’s False Creek.

Fans across the country can cheer on Team Canada by watching the Puig Women’s America’s Cup live on Telus Optik TV, TSN, the official America’s Cup website, or on YouTube. Check out America’s Cup viewing options for more info on how to tune into the action.