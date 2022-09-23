Construction progress on the first phase of Concord Metrotown at Metropolis at Metrotown mall, as of August 20, 2022. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

There is now a big hole in the ground at Metropolis at Metrotown mall, marking the start of a new era of high density for the largest shopping centre in British Columbia.

Construction began earlier this year on the Concord Metrotown redevelopment, with excavation now well underway for the building foundations and underground parkade.

Concord Metrotown is being built on the northeast corner of the mall, within an area previously used as a surface parking lot — and the mall’s only pay parking lot since 2019.

This is not only the first of four phases of Concord Metrotown, but the first of many phases of the overall long-term redevelopment of the entire shopping centre site.

Metropolis at Metrotown is uniquely under two different owners.

Ivanhoe Cambridge owns most of the mall, including the sprawling indoor complex, parkades, and most of the surface parking lots. Altogether it owns 47 acres.

Concord Pacific owns nine acres at the northeastern corner of the parking — entailing surface parking lots fronting Kingsway, underground parking, loading areas, and the former Sears building, which has been largely unused since the department store chain shuttered. Toys “R” Us is located below the former Sears space. It acquired this parcel of the mall from Sears Canada for $140 million in 2015.

The first phase of Concord Metrotown that will rise from the current hole will entail three towers, reaching 65 storeys, 45 storeys, and 33 storeys. The tallest of these towers is 755 ft (230 metres), making it considerably taller than downtown Vancouver’s Living Shangri-La and one of Metro Vancouver’s future tallest buildings. This phase of 1.2 million sq ft will contain about 1,400 condominium homes and 30,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses, plus a 50,000 sq ft bike amenity facility.

Concord Metrotown’s first phase will reach completion in 2025.

The remaining three future phases of Concord Metrotown will be built west of the current big hole, including the demolition of the former Sears building. A recent application to the City of Burnaby shows five towers up to 644 ft (196 metres) with 60 storeys with about 2,100 homes — 1,100 condominium units and 1,000 market/non-market rental units — and 182,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses, and 459,000 sq ft of office space.

There will also be a small re-expansion of the indoor mall on the Sears footprint, including a new additional entrance into the indoor mall.

As for the rest of the mall property, Ivanhoe Cambridge has long-term plans to knock down the indoor mall, and create a new street grid to establish city blocks for high-density tower development over multiple phases. There could be 15,000 new homes from its portion of the mall redevelopment, along with office space new street-oriented retail and restaurant uses. A smaller indoor mall will remain, surrounded by dozens of towers.

Concord Pacific and Ivanhoe Cambridge’s redevelopments combined create the core of the new city centre district as prescribed by the City of Burnaby’s Metrotown Downtown Plan, approved in 2017.

Ivanhoe Cambridge previously suggested the aim of its redevelopment is to directly compete with downtown Vancouver’s place in the region.