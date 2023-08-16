Conan O'Brien and John Mulaney chirp cheap movies filming in Vancouver

Television host Conan O’Brien and comedian John Mulaney had some fun laughing at movies that cut corners, including those filmed in Vancouver, on a recent episode of O’Brien’s podcast.

The two were talking about the finances of movie production when Mulaney pointed out the presence of extras as a clue to the film’s budget.

“Do you ever watch a movie and you notice there’s no extras?” Mulaney asked. “They didn’t have dime. That’s Vancouver and there’s no extras!”

O’Brien jumped right on, saying, “They work for Tim Hortons coffee and a pancake, and there’s no extras.”

Vancouver is a popular spot for television shows and movies to film, so much so it’s dubbed Hollywood North. Filming in Vancouver often means cost savings for production companies, although extras still need to be paid real money instead of just Tim Hortons coffee.

The two went on to discuss serial killers, faking a limp at church, and the Hubble Space Telescope on the August 13 episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.