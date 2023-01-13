"Absolutely incredible": Conan O'Brien shocked over Canadian "Star Trek" town

There are so many wild town names across Canada that sometimes we become numb to them. But Conan O’Brien reminded us of one absolute gem.

On his podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Fan” the popular talk show host interviews a fan who discloses she is in Vulcan, Alberta.

At first, he thinks nothing of it but when the fan, Jill, reveals the town has embraced its Star Trek namesake Conan can’t get enough.

“So I just thought it’s just a town called Vulcan. And of course, Vulcan goes back to ancient mythology. So it doesn’t necessarily have to. I mean, I’d be a moron if I said, ‘Oh, like Star Trek.’ Turns out you’re telling me that the town is leaning into it right? And it has a Star Trek theme.”

So Jill describes the giant, Star Trek-themed statue in the town, and Conan is floored.

“I mean, to be honest with you I’m from Kirk, Massachusetts. And we didn’t lean into this at all. You guys are from Vulcan and you lost your mind,” he said. “This is unbelievable to me that a town has surrendered its dignity like this. This is I mean, this is absolutely incredible.”

Jill then admits she doesn’t know a lot about Star Trek and only lives there because it is her husband’s hometown. Obviously, Conan had some fun with that as well.

“You must really love your husband. And that’s what’s nice, too, is yeah, he invited you to basically join him in a child’s bedroom and call it a town.”

At the end of the clip, Conan did say that travelling to Vulcan as a bit for his show would actually be a good idea.