Burnaby crash leaves cyclist in hospital with life threatening injuries: RCMP

Burnaby RCMP is hoping witnesses come forward after a serious collision has left a cyclist in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Frontline officers arrived at the intersection of MacPherson Avenue and Beresford Street in Burnaby after the incident took place on Sunday at noon.

According to Burnaby RCMP, the 23-year-old cyclist was crossing MacPherson Avenue at Beresford Street when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound.

The driver who was involved remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The cyclist was transported to the hospital.

“If you witnessed this incident and haven’t spoken to police, please contact our investigators,” said Burnaby RCMP Corporal Mike Kalanj in a statement.

While Burnaby RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team continues to investigate the incident, police ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision or potentially have dashcam video of the collision to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.