Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself on the SkyTrain (PHOTOS)

Transit police are asking for help to identify a man who allegedly exposed his genitals to a woman and then masturbated on the SkyTrain.

According to transit police, a woman riding the SkyTrain around 10:30 pm on August 3 noticed a man sitting directly across from her, despite a nearly empty train.

When she looked towards the man, he allegedly stared back at her with his genitals exposed and was masturbating. The woman quickly moved to another part of the train.

After reviewing the servailance video, police discovered that the suspect had initially boarded the SkyTrain at the Coquitlam Central Station around 8:50 pm.

Before and after the alleged incident, police said he rode trains for “an extensive period of time” along the Millennium Line and the Expo Line west of Commercial-Broadway.

He got on and off trains and approached multiple women, revealing a “predatory nature to his actions,” police said.

The man exited the transit system at the Stadium SkyTrain Station around 11:20 pm.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his twenties with dark blonde/light brown hair, light stubble, and a slender build.

He was wearing a light brown t-shirt, shorts and was carrying a blue backpack and a longboard.

Transit Police said they are “very concerned” by the suspect’s actions and believe there may be other victims who have yet to speak to officers.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 604-516-7419, or text 87-77-77 and reference file #2021-15475.