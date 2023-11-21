Vancouver's coldest temperatures ever were almost all recorded during this one month

Vancouver might be more famous for its rain than its cold, but it’s definitely had some bone-chilling days.

We asked the experts at Environment and Climate Change Canada to break down the coldest days on record, and there’s some good news.

While it’s been super duper cold in the fall, we haven’t felt those temperatures ever in November.

The bad news? Winter is coming.

Overall, the coldest temperatures ever recorded are between -17.8°C and -16.7°C.

There’s been a lot of ties. In January 1911, 1935, 1950, and December 29, 1968, the temperature at the Vancouver International Airport was recorded at -17.8°C.

It was -17.2°C, only a little warmer, in 1907, 1911, and 1950. All of those days were in January.

Lastly, the temperature broke records in 1899, 1909, and 1916, when it was -16.7°C.

Again, those temperatures were in January. A good reminder to enjoy the final weeks of fall while we can!

Especially since we will be seeing some sunny days during a typically non-stop rainy November.

“Temperatures will feel normal as cloud cover/warm air & rain from the Pacific will keep us warm up to Wednesday,” ECCC meteorologist Derek Lee predicts.

But, a northerly flow from the interior has an impact on the temperature as it shifts towards the coast. Lalune Eak

“…the cold air combined with a ridge of building high pressure will bring us mainly sunny skies and drier conditions so there is currently no snow in the forecast,” Lee said.

“During this period of time, temperatures are expected to be two to three degrees colder than normal.”

For many, that might mean an extra layer or scrapping the car windshield off in the morning as local areas of frost are expected.