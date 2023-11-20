These Canadian airlines are the worst in North America for on-time arrivals

Air Canada and WestJet are the worst in North America when it comes to on-time arrivals, according to a recent report.

Aviation analytics company Cirium released its October on-time performance report and Canada’s two biggest airlines placed last.

According to the report, only 72% of Air Canada flights arrived on time, which means 28% of its flights were late last month. The company lands in ninth place out of 10 airlines in North America.

WestJet followed closely behind in last place with only 71% of its flights arriving on time, meaning 29% of its flights were late last month.

The report considers late arrivals as flights landing 15 minutes after its scheduled touchdown.

Both Air Canada and WestJet fall short of the average on-time arrival of airlines across North America, which is 80%.

The companies lag way behind Delta Air Lines, which took first place with 90% of its flights arriving on time, followed by United Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

This comes after another summer plagued with flight delays for Canadian travellers.

So much so that the WestJet CEO called out air traffic control over the summer after a 2.5-hour flight delay.

Most recently, Air Canada has been in hot water for how it has been treating customers with disabilities.

One man was left to drag himself off an Air Canada flight due to a lack of wheelchair assistance.

The airline has since apologized to its customers, but one disability activist says sorry is not enough.

With all of these bad reviews, it’s no wonder why Canadians think airlines aren’t as reliable anymore.