This Toronto restaurant will be transforming into a holiday-themed bar

It’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. Toronto’s Little Sister restaurant will be hosting a very festive holiday-themed bar starting next month.

Starting in late November, Little Sister’s 102 Portland Street location will be transforming its upstairs bar and dining room into their “Java Jingle Holiday Hangout.”

The Dutch-Indonesian food spot will showcase a ton of delicious drinks like the “Don’t get Scrooged Again,” “Frosty the Barman,” and “Santa’s little Helper,” including an Indo-inspired eggnog and tropical mulled wine.

Reservations are encouraged and costumes are welcomed.