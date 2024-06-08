News

Plane collides with boat in Coal Harbour, Vancouver police and fire services onsite

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
Jun 8 2024, 9:40 pm
@NickyFurmage/X

Witnesses are sharing videos and images of a floatplane that collided with a boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

People are taking to social media to share information about the incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the Port of Vancouver stated that at 12:51 pm, “there was a collision between a Harbour Air floatplane and a recreational boat” at the entrance of Coal Harbour.

“Canadian Coast Guard alerted the port authority and other first responders about the incident,” they stated. “A port authority harbour patrol vessel and other emergency response vessels responded to the incident immediately.”

Passengers onboard the plane and the boat were “reported safe ashore,” and the incident had “no impact” on port operations.

Karen Fry, fire chief and general manager of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS), confirmed in a tweet that VFRS and Vancouver Police are “on scene at a marine incident.”

Witnesses reported seeing the plane crash.

