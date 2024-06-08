Witnesses are sharing videos and images of a floatplane that collided with a boat in Vancouver’s Coal Harbour.

People are taking to social media to share information about the incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the Port of Vancouver stated that at 12:51 pm, “there was a collision between a Harbour Air floatplane and a recreational boat” at the entrance of Coal Harbour.

“Canadian Coast Guard alerted the port authority and other first responders about the incident,” they stated. “A port authority harbour patrol vessel and other emergency response vessels responded to the incident immediately.”

Passengers onboard the plane and the boat were “reported safe ashore,” and the incident had “no impact” on port operations.

Karen Fry, fire chief and general manager of Vancouver Fire Rescue Services (VFRS), confirmed in a tweet that VFRS and Vancouver Police are “on scene at a marine incident.”

Our @VanFireRescue and @VancouverPD are on scene at a marine incident in Coal Harbour.#breaking — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) June 8, 2024

Witnesses reported seeing the plane crash.

Video of the recovery operation of the boat involved in a collision in #Vancouver #BC’s Coal Harbour (Burrard Inlet) a little over an hour ago.

Plane being towed to Main st dock while I understand that occupants of the boat (with injuries) have been rescued. #YVR #AviationNews https://t.co/HyDqpdroIs — Ryan Voutilainen 🇨🇦🇫🇮 (@RyanVoutilainen) June 8, 2024

Saw a sea plane crash in coal Harbour in Vancouver a bit ago… hoping everyone is ok @CBCNews @GlobalBC pic.twitter.com/WcIwZHwAb7 — josh 😎 (@joshhatesit) June 8, 2024

It seems that people were off before it sunk into the harbour🤞 pic.twitter.com/Y8RzoQI9tW — Nicky Furmage (@NickyFurmage) June 8, 2024