Sometimes the perfect early summer vacation is close to your own backyard.

Vancouver Island North offers remoteness, connection with nature, fun activities, and welcoming communities, at a day-to-day pace that’s slower than the mainland, but just as memorable.

Whether you’re taking advantage of the scenic hiking trails, experiencing the culinary delights of the coast, learning at the various museums, or just taking it easy, here’s what you should pack based on your trip itinerary.

Hit the beach

Vancouver Island North has a collection of gorgeous beaches for you to discover, with remote coastlines, rugged beauty, and hidden treasures.

Whether you’re hiking along the rainforests and coastline of Cape Scott Provincial Park, boating on Maynard Lake, or relaxing on the white sands of Grant Bay, you’ll want to ensure you have sunglasses, sunscreen, reusable water bottle, and a swimsuit or wetsuit. If the ocean calls, you better answer!

In all your adventures, be sure to familiarize yourself with Leave No Trace principles, and learn how to best prepare for your journey with AdventureSmart practices.

Take a hike

The natural beauty of Vancouver Island North cannot be overstated. Hiking trails offer easy access to secluded forests, beaches, streams, and lakes, but as you walk among the giant pathways and inhale the fresh ocean air, you’ll find the journey is just as valuable as the destination.

Check out the online map guide, and wherever your adventure takes you, be sure to bring a backpack, some layers, hiking boots, and GPS if possible.

Embark on a wilderness adventure

A trip to the wilderness means the presence of wildlife is inevitable, and Vancouver Island North offers plenty of guided tours to ensure you get the best experience possible. Book naturalist guides to take you on a helicopter ride to spot Grizzlies in their natural habitat, hop on a boat to view magnificent Humpback Whales, or embark on a self-guided bird tour.

Pro tip: Wildlife often puts on a show for free, so be sure to keep your eyes open when exploring the local waters and forests. Bring a pair of binoculars and a camera to capture these unforgettable creatures, and remember to be respectful of wildlife by not feeding any animals and adhering to Bear Smart practices while exploring the forests.

Museums and culture

Vancouver Island North is bursting with history and culture. The Indigenous-owned and operated U’mista Cultural Centre ensures the survival of the cultural heritage of the Kwakwa̱ka̱ʼwakw through displays of sacred regalia, and the Sointula Museum (also Indigenous-owned and operated) features publications, photographs, and artifacts that tell the story of the 100-year history of the Sointula settlement.

These are only a fraction of the museums and cultural centres on Vancouver Island North, so make sure you bring comfortable shoes and a curious heart on your educational journey.

Important extras

You never know where your Vancouver Island North adventures will take you, so it’s best to be prepared for anything! With that in mind, it never hurts to bring bug spray, a portable charger, and a rain jacket. The last thing you want is for your travels to be interrupted by pesky mosquitos, rain, or a dead cell phone.

Vancouver Island North has so much to offer. Now the question is, what will you discover? Head to the Vancouver Island North website to plan your trip, and start packing! Wild, open spaces await you.